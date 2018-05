Dushanbe deputy mayor in charge of transport has been replaced.

By Dushanbe mayor’s decree Firdavs Saidzoda, who had previously served as head of the State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) Electric Transport & Bicycle Assembly, was appointed Deputy Dushanbe Mayor in charge of Transport, replacing Qurbon Saidzoda, according to the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

Qurbon Saidzoda reportedly resigned on his own for health reasons,