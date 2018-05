By government’s decree of May 23 seven new enterprises and institutions, namely State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) “Luchob,” SUE “Zaghirti,” SUE “Repairs and Construction,” SUE “Trade and Public Catering,” SUE “Hisor” as well as public institutions “Medical Center” and “Iskandarkul” will be established at President’s Executive Office bringing a total number of enterprises and institutions subordinate to President’s Executive Office to 32.

