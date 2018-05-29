The 22-year-old woman from Bokhtar (former Qurhon Teppa), Zarrina Nematova, has given birth to quadruplets. Mom and her babies – three girls and one boy -- feel well.

Zarrina Nematova gave birth to the quadruplets at Dushanbe’s maternity house # 1, Sherali Rahmatulloyev, an official with the Ministry of Health, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Doctors say Zarrina and her husband Farrukh Subhonqulov are still in a little shock but they are very happy.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon donated a fully furnished three-room apartment to the 26-year-old resident of Dushanbe, Gulshan Majnunova, who gave birth to quadruplets on February 4, 2015.