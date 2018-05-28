Aisha was forcibly married off to a militant of Islamic State (IS) terror group

A 17-year-old girl from Tajikistan, Aisha, who was taken by her parents to Iraq several years ago, gave birth a baby three days ago and she will be allowed returning to Tajikistan when her baby will be 40 days old, an official source told Asia-Plus on May 28.

Aisha was reportedly forcibly married off to a militant of Islamic State (IS) terror group.

Recall, four children were returned to Tajikistan on April 25 following a months-long effort by authorities to repatriate Tajik children and women who had been stranded in Iraq and Syria. In most cases their families are suspected of having left Tajikistan to join the extremist Islamic State (IS) group.

In a statement on April 25, the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan said that the repatriation of the four Tajik minors, including Maryam Shoyeva and three children who were identified by a Tajik diplomat as siblings – a girl and two boys – aged between 3 and 9.

The children had been taken to a Baghdad shelter after Iraqi government forces recaptured Mosul from IS control.

In a statement on April 25, Tajik MFA said that the repatriation of the four Tajik minors was facilitated with assistance of authorities in Iraq, Kuwait, and Russia, several other countries, UNICEF, and the International Red Cross.

The Interior Ministry press center noted last month that, Aisha, 9-year-old Abdullo, 7-year-old Fotima and 3-year-old Muhammad are children of Dushanbe resident Ilhomiddin Aslonov. Three years ago, he left Dushanbe for Moscow with his family and from there they reportedly traveled to Iraq. Ilhomiddin Aslonov is charged with membership in IS terror group, the Interior Ministry press center said last month.

Meanwhile, Tajik MFA says four other Tajik children were returned to Tajikistan from Syria on May 26.

Tajik authorities estimate that there are some 200 children among more than 1,000 Tajik nationals who are believed to have left for Iraq and Syria to join IS terror group since 2014.

A Tajik official in Dushanbe told Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service on April 25 that authorities have so far identified 13 unaccompanied Tajik minors who were rescued from former IS-held areas and taken to government shelters in Iraq and Syria.

Their parents are thought to have been killed in military conflict. The official requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.

The government has offered amnesty to all its citizens who were not involved in IS violence. Dozens have come back and reintegrated into normal life.