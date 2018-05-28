A contest has been announced in Tajikistan to design Istiqloliyat (Independence) Park in Dushanbe.

President Emomali Rahmon on May 26 signed a decree on forming an interagency commission to carry out the contest design Istiqloliyat Park in the Tajik capital. Both Tajik and foreign physical and legal entities may participate in the contest.

This park will be part of the “Independence and Freedom” Architectural Complex that will be built in Dushanbe on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Independence, according to the state-run news agency Khovar.

The park with the architectural complex symbolizing “Independence and Freedom” will be laid down in the center of Dushanbe in the area of 29 hectares.