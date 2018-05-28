Tajik school students have reportedly won twelve gold medals at win twelve gold medals at 7th Amity International Olympiad for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology that was organized by Amity Institute of Competitive Examination (AICE) and Amity Centre for Science Olympiads (ACSO) at Amity Campus, Noida, India from May 20 to May 26.

According to the Tajik Embassy in New Delhi, 29 schools students from Tajikistan (Talent Development Center at the Dushanbe Education Directorate) participated in the 7th Amity International Olympiad that brought together school students from fifteen countries, including India, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Nepal, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and some others.

In all, Tajik students reportedly won 25 medals, including 12 gold medals, five silver medals and eight bronze medals.

Last year, four Tajik students participated in 6th Amity International Olympiad for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. All of them won gold medals.

Amity International Olympiad is conducted with the mission to foster stronger relationships amongst participating Nations and to promote exchange of scientific skills and knowledge amongst the youth and creative minds across the world. It brings together students with love for Science & Mathematics and ignites scientific temperament among them. Participation in this internationally recognized and highest level of examination is considered a great achievement in itself.

During the International Olympiad, students are trained under the able guidance and leadership of renowned faculty members and subject experts. During the first day, the students take “Theory Exam” of respective Olympiads, followed by “Experiments” on second day. The third day witnesses “Arbitration” between the team leaders and examination committee experts and Results are declared subsequently during the Award Ceremony.