Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli) on May 25 ratified several other government-to-government cooperation agreements signed between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Dushanbe in March this year.

The Majlisi Namoyandagon, in particular, ratified the agreements on air communication and international highway service.

Besides, Tajik parliament ratified the government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on cooperation in preventing and liquidating emergency situations.

Tajik MPs also ratified the protocol on withdrawal of goods from free trade regime to the government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on free trade. This agreement was signed on January 10, 1996.

Recall, Tajik lawmakers on May 4 ratified the government-to-government agreements between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on encouragement and mutual protection of investments and on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital.