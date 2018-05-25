Former officer from the Sughd military registration and enlistment office, K. Niyozov, has got a lengthy jail term for a large scale drug trafficking.

The Dushanbe military court has sentenced K. Niyozov, S. Nazarzoda and Fayzullo Qalughshoyev to lengthy jail terms.

The 48-year-old resident of Farkhor district (Khatlon province), Fayzullo Qalughshoyev, who has previous conviction for drug trafficking, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Niyozov and Nazarzoda also got lengthy jail terms.

All of them will serve their terms in a high-security penal colony.

A source at the Dushanbe military court says they were detained at the border crossing point Qushtegirmon in Spitamen district of Sughd province (BCP).

According to him, 65 packages of narcotic drugs that tested positive to hashish and raw opium weighing totaling 120 kilograms were found hidden in heavy truck KamAZ driven by S. Nazarzoda.

The investigation reportedly established that Qalughshoyev and Niyozov had bought the seized narcotic drugs from Afghan national Jangali for sale.