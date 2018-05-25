If you believe in statistics, Tajikistan’s nine millionth resident will come into the world within the next few days

Over the first three months of this year, Tajikistan’s population has reportedly increased from 8,931,000 to 8,973,000.

If to take into account that since 1998 an annual population growth rate in Tajikistan has been more than 2 percent, one can suppose that the nine millionth resident of the country will be born in late May this year.

Recall, Tajikistan’s eight millionth resident was born in Dushanbe in February 2013. A baby girl that was born at Dushanbe’s maternity house # 3 in the morning of February 5 became the eight millionth resident of Tajikistan. She is the first child in the family of 33-year-old Maysara Sharipova and 37-year-old Rahmonali Sharipov.

The Dushanbe mayor’s office has donated a two-room apartment to Tajikistan’s eight millionth resident. Besides, a bank account with 8,000 somoni was opened in her name.