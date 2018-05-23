On Tuesday May 22, Mr. Hajime Kitaoka, Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tajikistan, and Mr. Abduraup Alimov, Chairman of Disability Sport Federation of Tajikistan, took part in the handover ceremony of “The Project for Improvement of Sports Training Equipment for Athletes with Disabilities.”

According to Japan’s embassy in Dushanbe, the total amount of US$82,929 was provided to the Federation through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects as a part of SPORT FOR TOMORROW program.

The Disability Sport Federation of Tajikistan was founded in 1989 with the main purpose to manage and develop disability sport in Tajikistan and to ensure mass accessibility and popularity of sport among people with disabilities.

“Project for Improvement of Sports Training Equipment for Athletes with Disabilities” was specifically designed to create conditions for the people with disabilities for regular training in wheelchair marathon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair table tennis, Paralympic judo and etc. Throughout the project, 8 wheelchairs for basketball, 8 active wheelchairs (for table tennis), 3 wheelchairs for marathon and 4 treadmills, exercise bikes, massage chairs and 300m2 of tatami mats were provided to Dushanbe, Khujand, Bokhtar (former Qurghon Teppa) and Shahrinav regional federations sport halls. This equipment will contribute to the preparation for sports competitions and significantly improve the main activities of the Federation throughout the country.

A number of projects are implemented throughout the world through Japan’s SPORT FOR TOMORROW program. The program aims to promote and expand sporting value and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement to people of all generations, including the youths who represent the future. The program is implemented during the years between 2014 and 2020, with the target population of more than 10 million people in over 100 countries. It is the commitment by the Japanese Government to implement the SPORT FOR TOMORROW program effectively and successfully towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.