Russian media reports say that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdusalom Azizov in Tashkent that the situation in Afghanistan is not getting any more stable, making it possible that terrorist groups will move to the neighboring countries.

On the military cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan, Shoigu said it was totally specific and important.

"It refers, first and foremost, to the risks and threats coming from areas bordering Uzbekistan," the Russian defense minister stated on May 22 as quoted by TASS.

"In this regard, one cannot but point to the growing threat of international terrorism that has been moving from Syria to other countries, including Uzbekistan," Shoigu added.

"We cannot say that the situation in Afghanistan is getting safer and more stable as groups leaving Syria are particularly moving to Afghanistan. That said, it is highly important to train the military that would be able to protect the state in case the need arises," the Russian defense minister said.