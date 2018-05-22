Vice-chairman of the Sanding Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Alecken Eminbahe, heading a Chinese delegation is arriving in Dushanbe tomorrow on a three-day official visit.

“While in Dushanbe, he will hold talks with Qohir Rasoulzoda Prime Minister of Tajikistan and Shukurjon Zuhurov, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament),” Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) is a committee of about 150 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which is convened between plenary sessions of the NPC. It has the constitutional authority to modify legislation within limits set by the NPC, and thus acts as a de facto legislative body. It is led by a Chairman, China's top legislator, who is conventionally ranked third in China's political ranking system, after the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and the Premier of the People's Republic of China.

The NPCSC also has the power to interpret the laws of the PRC, including its constitution.