This year, nineteen summer camps are expected to open doors to schoolchildren in the northern Sughd province.

All preparatory works on organizing summer holidays for children should be completed until May 25, according to the press center of the Sughd regional administration.

“This year, 19 summer camps, 5,527 school camps, 243 labor camps, 30 labor camps for 9th and 10th graduate students and 37 sports camps will function in the province this summer,” Bakhtiyor Sarkhatov, an official with the Sughd education department told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, these camps will be able to accommodate more than 70,000 children.