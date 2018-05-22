A rockfall caused by recent heavy rains has killed four people, including three children, in the Ayni district of the northern Sughd province.

According to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan, the tragedy took place in the Sanghoi Chigisht area not far from the village of Marghzor Sunday (May 20) afternoon.

“A local woman was working in her private farming unit and her three children – an eight-year-old daughter, a five-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter – were playing not far from her when a rockfall occurred,” Ms. Umeda Usufzoda, a spokeswoman for the CES, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to her, all four died from injuries incompatible with life.