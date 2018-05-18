An official source at the Committee for Youth and Sports Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan says a National Race Day will be held in Tajikistan on May 20.

In Dushanbe, the race route will begin at the traffic police checkpoint “Chorbogh” in Varzob district and ends at the Navrouzgoh Complex (Dushanbe’s hippodrome. Therefore, this route will be closed for traffic from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

The race’s itinerary lies along the Hofiz Sherozi Avenue (concrete-surfaced road along the Dushanbinka River), and the race participants will run 3-kilometer, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances.

The National Race Day is expected to start simultaneously in all cities and district centers across the country.

In Dushanbe, sports veterans, disabled people, students, entrepreneurs as well as representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations active in the country are expected to take part in the race.

The National Race Day is marked in Tajikistan on the third Sunday of May for the purpose of propagating healthy lifestyle.

The National Race Day has been held in Tajikistan since 1996. In 2008, more than 100,000 people in all regions of the country took part in this event.