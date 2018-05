A new offence has been added to Tajikistan’s administrative code in an attempt to reduce the risk of car crashes. Street racing is considered an office and if you are found by police to be participating in street racing you face fines ranging from 12,000 to 15,000 somoni. Besides, you will be banned from driving for two years. If you violate the law again you will be fined 20,000 somoni.

