Jamshed Ziyoyev, ex-chairman of Tajprombank that collapsed under the weight of bad loans has reportedly been transferred from the temporary detention facility to the pretrial detention center. He is reportedly testifying against persons who have been involved in the bank’s illegal bargains.

Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст Аллакай обуна шудед? Вуруд