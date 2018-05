Resident of the Tajik northern city of Isfara has been jailed for membership in the Islamic Movement of Turkestan (former Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan) and Jamaat Ansarullah, which were officially banned in Tajikistan as terrorist and extremist organizations.

