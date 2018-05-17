U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday held talks with Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoev in the White House yesterday.

Both leaders vowed to boost economic cooperation that promotes development of trade and creation of new jobs, according to the Uzbek president’s official website.

The two sides reportedly agreed to study opportunities for closer collaboration in the fields of agriculture, energy, finance, truism, health, light industry and digital technologies.

“During the visit, companies of Uzbekistan and the United States singed more than 20 commercial agreements worth total of more than 4.8 billion U.S. dollars that will allow preserving 10,000 jobs in the United States and opening opportunities for multibillion-dollar contracts with the American companies in the future,” Uzbek president’s press service says.

Mirziyoev called his meeting with Trump "historic," and hailed a "new era of a strategic partnership" between the two countries.

The May 16 meeting marked the first time since 2002 that an Uzbek president has made an official visit to the United States.