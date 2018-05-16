Afghan media reports say about 300 Taliban militants have been killed in a fierce clash for the capital city of Farah province in western Afghanistan.

Citing Farah governor Abdul Basir Salangi, TOLONews reported Wednesday morning that about 300 Taliban militants have been killed in the day-long attack by almost 2,000 Taliban insurgents in western Farah province’s capital city.

The Taliban reportedly stormed the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning and were pushed back early Wednesday.

“15 army soldiers, 10 policemen and five civilians were killed in the clashes,” Salangi was quoted as saying

“First 1,000 Taliban insurgents attacked Farah districts on Tuesday and after the first attack over 1,000 other insurgents also joined the attack,” he said.

The Taliban reportedly gathered the insurgents from Helmand, Herat, Ghor and Zabul provinces to launch the large-scale attack on the city, but security forces defended the city including the National Directorate of Security (NDS) department, police headquarters, and Farah city hospital and pushed them back after reinforcements arrived.

Pajhwok Afghan News reported Tuesday evening that armed clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban were still ongoing in the capital of province as 3pm Monday.

General Raz Mohammad Oryakhel, the commander for 207th Zafar Military Corps, told Pajhwok Afghan News that militants launched a coordinated attack on the capital of Farah in the early morning on Monday and entered parts of the city on Monday at 5am.

He said the Taliban targeted Haidar Qali, Sayedabad and Yazdi areas of the provincial capital with suicide bombing, rockets and car bombing.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said that special police unit from Kandahar province and commando forces from Herat province had arrived in Farah to beat the militants.

Khaama Press, citing local officials in Farah province, reported Wednesday morning that the Taliban militants were driven out of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.