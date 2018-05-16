Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev began a three-day official visit to the United States on May 15.

According to the Uzbek president’s press service, state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States are planned to be discussed during Uzbek president’s visit.

The sides will also exchange views on a number of regional and international issues being of mutual interest.

Mirziyoyev’s tour will also take in meetings on the Capitol and with the World Bank, as well as stops at the Department of Defense and the State Department.

Mirziyoyev’s press secretary Komil Allamjonov told reporters that the president’s visit should produce 40 commercial agreements worth a total of $8.5 billion. The final figure could be adjusted during the trip, Allamjonov said.

According to a White House statement, Donald Trump and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will renew the United States-Uzbekistan bilateral strategic partnership, in order to pursue shared interests and address emerging challenges. They will also discuss Uzbekistan’s progress on implementing important reforms, enhancing trade and investment, and addressing the regional security situation, including developments in Afghanistan.