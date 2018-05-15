Tajik and Belarusian presidents have vowed to boost trade and economic cooperation between their countries.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Dushanbe on May 15.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, they discussed a broad range of issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus.

Tajik leader, in particular, noted that Tajikistan attached significance to its cooperation with Belarus and was interested in further expansion of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus.

Rahmon and Lukashenko reportedly expressed confidence that new cooperation documents that would be signed today would give new impulse to further development of relations between the two countries.

Current legal foundation of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus includes more than 80 cooperation documents.

The negotiations between the delegations of the two countries in the extended format that will follow their meeting will focus on ways to expand trade and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Belarus were established on September 5, 1996 by the exchange of the notes.

The Embassy of Tajikistan has functioned in Minsk since 1997 and the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus has operated in Dushanbe since 2011.