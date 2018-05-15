Speaking at a business forum in Dushanbe, Belarusian Minister of Agriculture and Food Minister, Leonid Zayats, who is co-chair of the Tajikistan-Belarus commission for trade and economic cooperation, noted on May 15 that Belarus invites Tajikistan and other countries of the region to develop cooperation in agriculture and industry, according to BelTA (Belarusian Telegraph Agency) news agency.

Leonid Zayats suggested developing cooperation in the agro-industrial complex, setting up joint food enterprises. “I suggest discussing further cooperation. We have great opportunities in the dairy sector. We are ready to set up joint ventures to process Belarusian milk on Belarusian technologies in Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan,” he said.

Belarus is also ready to consider the possibility of launching joint ventures to process beef, poultry meat and advance to third countries under one brand. “We are also ready to provide assistance in the construction of dairy farms fitted with necessary technical equipment of the Belarusian production, in the delivery of pedigree livestock and in sharing technology to reach the designed capacity,” said Leonid Zayats.

In his words, there is a big potential for cooperation in mechanical engineering, including farming machinery, heavy-duty BelAZ trucks and utilities equipment. Belarusian minister also pointed to the opportunities to develop cooperation in education, innovation, and IT. The interest in developing such cooperation was also voiced by official representatives of Tajikistan and businessmen.

According to Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Ulakhovich, the capacity of Tajikistan's market is not so big. However, this country plays an important role by being at the crossroads of trade routes in its region. “Of course, it is very important for us that Tajikistan helps us develop cooperation with Afghanistan. The international technical assistance to Afghanistan is a very significant amount, and our products are well-known. Our Afghan partners are interested in different types of our equipment, food products, medicines and even building materials,” said Vladimir Ulakhovich. In his words, numerous business representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are taking part in the business forum. “The prospects are to set up assembly plants here in order to remove the logistics burden. The markets of the neighboring countries are very big, and we are mulling over the strengthening of our industrial cooperation. We have a plant that assembles Belarusian equipment in Hisor. The plant will be expanded. We need to consider new projects, for example, related to the mining industry. Tajikistan is rich in mineral resources and raw materials. We have technologies, equipment and specialists,” said Vladimir Ulakhovich.

The chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated that as a result of business meetings in Dushanbe there is an opportunity to add at least $10 million in the form of contracts and agreements. After the business forum, the business program in Dushanbe will move to the site of the national exhibition of Belarus in Tajikistan, where representatives of business circles from different countries will continue to discuss promising areas of cooperation. At the business forum, the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with the state unitary enterprise Tajinvest under the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan. MTZ and Agrotechservice signed a contract for the delivery of Belarus-80X tractor sets. Bobruiskagromash and Agrotechservice signed several documents related to the expansion of joint production, delivery of machinery and vehicle sets. Gomselmash and Tajikagromash signed an agreement on warranty service maintenance. Belarusian pharmaceutical companies signed supply agreements with their Tajik counterparts.