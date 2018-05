The document was inked by TSB head Tojiddin Pirzoda (right) and SIG top manager Al-Waleed Al-Dahash Al-Twaijry.

Saudi Investment Group (SIG) intends to buy a 51-percent stake in one of Tajikistan’s largest commercial bank, Tojiksodirotbonk (TSB), which has been experiencing liquidity issues since 2015, according to the TSB press center.