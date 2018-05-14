A new mosque in the postmodernism style has opened in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

An official website of Kazakhstan’s president, Akorda.kz, reported in early May that Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Astana’s new mosque, The Flower of Allah, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The construction of the mosque on the right bank of the Yessil River reportedly started in 2016. The new mosque was erected at the expense of charity fundraising.

The alternative sources used for the energy supply of the new mosque produce three times more electricity than the required volume, according to Akorda.kz.

“When the structural part was ready, some changes were introduced. We reduced heat consumption 61 percent and changed windows. Multifunctional glass reflects cold and heat. We take 30 percent of the electricity from the city, but we produce it ourselves. We reduced ventilation and cooling by 87 and 80 percent, respectively. The building uses energy saving lightning. Thus, we produce three times more energy than we consume,” General Director of Stroyinvest-SK construction company Alexander Kravchenko said, according to 24.kz.

The building of the mosque is designed in the postmodernism style, using traditional ornaments and decorative elements. The main building has a sophisticated, hemispherical shape, consisting of triangular inclined planes, culminating in a dome with a diameter of 26 meters. Externally, the design of the mosque resembles a flower and at the same time diamond face. The height of the minaret, located on the north side of the main building reaches 43.5 meters, and it is made in the form of “kalama” (“sacred feather”). The new mosque is designed for 750 visitors. The area of the mosque is 2,248 square meters.