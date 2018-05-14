Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is arriving in Dushanbe today on a three-day official visit. Belarusian president’s visit is expected to result in signing of a number of important documents, including a roadmap, which includes all directions of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

While in Dushanbe, Belarusian leader will hold talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon. Rahmon and Lukashenko will discuss the state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between their countries as well as further plans for expansion of trade and economic cooperation, implementation of joint projects, investment cooperation and activities in markets of the third countries.

Their meeting will be followed by the negotiations between the delegations of the two countries in the extended format, the Tajik MFA information department said.

The leaders of both countries are expected to attend an official opening ceremony of the national exhibition of Belarus in Dushanbe and a number of other events.

Belarus and Tajikistan are expected to sign a roadmap for bilateral cooperation for 2019-2020, according to BelTA (Belarusian Telegraph Agency) news agency.

The roadmap reportedly includes all main directions of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus: economic, humanitarian, cultural as well as military-and-technical cooperation.

Tajikistan and Belarus are reportedly expected to sign 15 cooperation documents, including a joint statement by the presidents.

A Tajik-Belarusian business forum will take place on the sidelines of the upcoming visit of Belarusian president to Tajikistan. Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan will also participate in this forum.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Belarus were established on September 5, 1996 by the exchange of the notes.

The Embassy of Tajikistan has functioned in Minsk since 1997 and the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus has operated in Dushanbe since 2011.

The meetings of the heads of state became almost regular in the framework of activities of the regional and international organizations, which generally define the general objectives of strengthening security and stability in the CIS, promote the integration processes in the region. Tajikistan and Belarus constructively cooperate in a regional format, in the framework of the CIS, SCO, CSTO, as well as globally, within the framework of the UN and the OSCE.