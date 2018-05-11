Entrepreneurs of Sughd and Khatlon provinces have reportedly concluded contracts to present Tajikistan’s farm products in the European market.

Farm produce exporters from the Sughd province have concluded a number of number contracts worth 9,300 U.S. dollars with farmers in the Khatlon province. 37 other contracts totaling 220,000 U.S dollars have been signed for the future deals.

Sughd entrepreneurs have visited the Khatlon province in the framework of the USAID project, Central Asia—Competitiveness, Trade, and Jobs Activity (CTJ).

23 farm produce exporters from the Sughd province have reportedly visited the Khatlon province. More than 60 Khatlon’s largest farms have offered their products and services to Sughd entrepreneurs.

The Competitiveness, Trade, and Jobs (CTJ) Activity is an integral part of the U.S. Government’s New Silk Road Initiative, which is supporting Central Asia to regain its place at the center of renewed trade between the East and West. The project is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which will work in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to improve the region’s trade environment, resulting in growth for exports and increased employment.

DAI’s strategy will focus on facilitating the development of competitive, inclusive market systems in the region while ensuring that activities are demand-driven and locally led to increase sustainability. CTJ is uniquely positioned to promote growth in the agricultural, transport, and logistics sectors by leveraging other USAID investments in the region, including two DAI-managed activities: Uzbekistan Agricultural Value Chains and Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity.