Representatives of Tajikistan will participate at a two-day Business Forum of Ferghana Valley Advantages of the Ferghana Valley for the Export of Fruit and Vegetable Products” that will kick off in the Aral village of Kyrgyzstan on May 12.

According to the European Union Delegation to Tajikistan, participants of the Business Forum will discuss the prospects for the export of fresh and processed fruits and vegetables products from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to the EU, China, EEU and other countries, as well as issues of product transportation and logistics.

In addition, the participants will have an opportunity to demonstrate their products, to establish business contacts with international buyers (retailers and distributors) from the EU, EEU, China etc., to sign memoranda on cooperation, protocols of intent and contracts, as well as to discuss the quality and delivery terms.

The Business Forum is organized by a consortium of Central Asian national organizations led by Austrian international organization Hilfswerk International in the framework of the project “Advanced Support Program to Central Asian BIOs – Specialized and Integrated Services for Export-Oriented Food Processing SMEs - CANDY - IV", funded by the program of the European Union "Central Asia - Invest IV" with cooperation of the UNDP Regional Project “Wider Europe: Aid for Trade for Central Asia” funded by the Government of Finland and GIZ Regional Program “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia”.

Business owners, directors (decision-makers) of processing and trade companies, individual exporters from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as trading houses and business representations of the EU, EEU, China and other countries will take part at the Forum.