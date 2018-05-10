Quite a strong earthquake could be felt in Tajikistan yesterday afternoon

Quite a strong earthquake has struck remote regions of Tajikistan, with tremors felt in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to data from the Geophysics Service of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, the 4.0-5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Dushanbe yesterday afternoon, at 3:40 pm.

The tremors could be felt in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) and Khatlon province as well.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) says the 6.2 magnitude earthquake was centered in a mountain border region near Afghanistan, at a depth of 112 kilometers, 295 kilometers southeast of Dushanbe and 51 kilometers south of Khorog, the capital of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region.

No damage or injured was reported.

The mountainous Tajikistan is prone to regular natural disasters, including landslides and earthquakes.