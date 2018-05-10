On Thursday May 9, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon participated in the event dedicated to the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The event took place in Dushanbe’s Victory Park and President Emomali Rahmon, Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali, members of the government, parliamentarians, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited to Tajikistan and Russian military base deployed in Tajikistan as well as war and labor veterans laid wreaths at the Military Glory Memorial.

At the end of the solemn part of the event servicemen of military units of the Dushanbe garrison marched in a solemn step, the president’s website said.

Some 300,000 residents of Tajikistan took part in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and some 100,000 of them died in battle.

54 of residents of Tajikistan were given the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Besides, 15 other Tajikistan’s residents were Full Holders of the Order of Glory.

Victory Day marks the end of World War II in Europe, specifically the capitulation of Nazi forces to the Allies (the United Kingdom, Soviet Union, France, the United States and other principal Allied nations) on May 8, 1945.

In Russia and other countries of former Soviet Union, the day of Victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated on May 9, because when the German Instrument of Surrender actually entered into force (May 8, 1945 at 23:01 CET), it was already May 9 by Moscow time. Post-Soviet countries have continued the tradition.