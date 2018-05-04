Tajikistan intends to computerize the system of monitoring retail prices for farm products and other goods. The new system reportedly offers users access to marketing information. It will allow farmers being aware of the situation in the market and increasing their profits.

The new system is reportedly being worked out in the framework of the Tajik Agriculture Commercialization Project.

The project expands opportunities for farmers and enterprises to increase productivity and access to domestic and export markets, Qiyomiddin Davlatzoda, the deputy head of the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan stated at the seminar “New Marketing Information System and Its Opportunities” that took place in Dushanbe on May 2.

The aim of the Project, which is jointly supported by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and is funded by a grant from the International Development Association (IDA), is to increase the level of commercialization of farm and agribusiness products by increasing the efficiency of specific value chains and production relations, through increased access to finance and capacity building of project beneficiaries.

The project builds on past reforms that strengthened property rights in land, restructured farm ownership, and gave farmers the freedom to choose which crops to produce. It will further expand opportunities for farmers and enterprises to increase productivity and access to domestic and export markets.

According to data from the Agency for Statistics, more than 170,000 farming units have been registered in Tajikistan by the beginning of 2017. They are reportedly the largest business segment in the country with which private service providers could work.

Abdukhalil Najibulloyev, the head of the Price and Tariff Statistics Department at the Agency for Statistics, a system of registration, collection, processing and distribution of data on prices for 25 most important food products, gasoline and exchange rate of foreign currencies from more than 25 markets of Tajikistan with a periodicity of two weeks has been arranged in the country.

A marketing information system (MkIS) is a management information system (MIS) designed to support marketing decision making. It as a system in which marketing data is formally gathered, stored, analyzed and distributed to managers in accordance with their informational needs on a regular basis.