On Wednesday May 2, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov met here with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the High-level International Conference on "Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism" that opened in Dushanbe today.

The two reportedly discussed issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Oman.

They, in particular, showed interest in expansion of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, the Tajik MFA information department said.

The diplomats expressed willingness of their countries to boost the relations.

Oman, officially the Sultanate of Oman, is an Arab country on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia. Holding a strategically important position at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, the country shares land borders with the United Arab Emirates to the northwest, Saudi Arabia to the west, and Yemen to the southwest, and shares marine borders with Iran and Pakistan.

By regional standards, Oman has a relatively diversified economy, but remains dependent on oil exports. Tourism is the fastest-growing industry in Oman. Other sources of income, agriculture and industry, are small in comparison and account for less than 1% of the country's exports, but diversification is seen as a priority by the government.