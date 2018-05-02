The project “INCLUSION: Promotion of Social Change and Inclusive Education in Tajikistan” will presented in Dushanbe on May 4.

During the event dedicated to the launch of the project, its goals and objectives will be presented to the public, potentially interested parties and specialists working with young people with disabilities and their parents.

Some 30 representatives of government bodies, non-government organizations, international organizations and media will participate in the upcoming event.

Recall, DVV International in Tajikistan launched the project on April 1. The project is funded by the European Union and aims at supporting structures and policies of inclusive (vocational) education with a focus on the needs of young people with disabilities.

DVV International and its partner organizations will work to strengthen the rights of people with disabilities, to improve the national and local environment for inclusive vocational education and to guarantee a better access to quality vocational and non-formal education services for young people with disabilities in the three pilot areas: Rasht; Panjakent; and Dushanbe.

Together with the Adult Education Association of Tajikistan and the League of Women with Disabilities “Ishtirok”, DVV International will design and offer vocational training courses that are especially adapted to the needs of people with disabilities. Improved vocational skills will foster their integration into the local labor market. Participants will also learn how to claim their right to education vis-à-vis local and national authorities.

In cooperation with the network of Adult Training Centers (ATCs) under the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Migration with over 36 branches throughout the country as well as the local governments of Rasht, Panjakent and Dushanbe, DVV International will develop a pilot inclusive curricula at three Adult Training Centers. In addition, an accessible infrastructure will be constructed in these centers. The experience in these three centers can later be used to improve the accessibility of all Adult Training Centers in the country.

Furthermore, the project will advocate for inclusive education and raise awareness for the rights of people with disabilities, e.g. through publications and public events.

The project will run until the end of 2020 with an overall budget of around 690.000 Euro, including a contribution of 10% of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).