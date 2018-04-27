China’s Huawei provides support to ICT specialists in Tajikistan within the framework of the Seeds for the Future Program.

Under this program, Tajik specialists in information and communication technologies (ICT) have taken a two-week training course in China since 2017.

Initiated by Huawei in 2008, the Seeds for the Future Program seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of and interest in the telecommunications sector, and improve and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community.

Sponsored by global ICT leader Huawei, the all-expense-paid program provides participants an opportunity to spend two weeks in China (one week in Beijing and one week in Shenzhen) gaining first-hand knowledge and technical training at Huawei’s global headquarters and receiving an introduction to Chinese language and culture. Designed to bridge the gap between ICT instruction at universities and the practical knowledge and skills needed in the workplace, the program combines hands-on training and the opportunity to learn from veterans in the field.

Founded in 1987, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is a Chinese multinational networking, telecommunications equipment, and services company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. It is the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in the world, having overtaken Ericsson in 2012. In 2017, Huawei became 83rd of Fortune Global 500 in Fortune Magazine. Huawei reportedly has over 170,000 employees, around 76,000 of whom are engaged in research and development. It has 21 R&D institutes in China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Finland, France, Belgium, Germany, Colombia, Sweden, Ireland, India, Russia, Israel, and Turkey.

From July to September 2017, Huawei surpassed Apple and became the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world after Samsung.