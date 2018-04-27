A cotton-sowing campaign is nearing completion in Tajikistan. To-date, cotton growers have reportedly sown cotton on more than 176,600 hectares, which is 94.2 percent of the cotton sowing target.

“This year, 187,500 hectares have been allocated to cotton cultivation, which is 13,500 hectares more than last year,” an official source at the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) told Asia-plus in an interview today morning.

Last year, Tajik cotton growers yielded 380,000 tons of raw cotton from 174,000 hectares, which was 5.2 percent more than it was originally planned.