The 2018 bikers’ season opens in Dushanbe today. Bikers gathered near the Navrouzgoh State Complex today morning for registration.

“Bikers will ride along the Hofiz Sherozi Avenue to the Karamov Street and from there to the Roudaki Avenue and the Bukhoro Street and from there to the Shotemur Street,” a source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Their itinerary will end in Dushanbe’s Victory Park