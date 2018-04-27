A three-day workshop on Internet technology to support effective management reforms concluded in Dushanbe yesterday.

According to press reels issued by the Eurasia Foundation of Central Asia – Tajikistan, the event aimed at the study and practical application of internet technologies to create demand and scale-up effective management reforms for civil society organizations that received grants under the “Good Governance Initiative Fund” project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by the Eurasia Foundation Eurasia of Central Asia in Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

The “Good Governance Initiative Fund” project aims to stimulate initiatives in the field of institutional and effective governance through the promotion of systematic interaction between civil society organizations and government bodies. Improved interaction between these sectors will lead to improvements of public services and the legal framework, mechanisms and processes, irrespective of industry or spheres, including to education, health, public transport, urban / rural infrastructure, housing, communal services, economy, social security, gender equality, youth development and environmental protection.

Welcoming remarks at the event were made by USAID representative Madina Kusmoldanova, as well as Azalia Dairbekova, Regional Director of the “Good Governance Initiative Fund” project and Azimjon Sayfiddinov, Director of the Eurasia Foundation of Central Asia - Tajikistan.

The main part of the event reportedly saw presentations on the current activities of the “Good Governance Initiative Fund” project, as well as discussions on the successful use of internet technologies for rural development, using the example of the AGROBIZ-portal which was implemented by beneficiaries in Kazakhstan.

The civil society organization “Shahrvand” from the city of Kulob held a presentation on the topic of homeowner partnerships and the use of modern technologies in their activities.

Nikolay Pihoty, a trainer from Kyrgyzstan, conducted a master-class on efficient planning entitled “From goal to plan, from plan to result”. Mahmoudkhon Sarayev, representing the Center for Information Technologies and Communications of the Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, furthermore discussed the topic of “The Future of Internet Technologies in Tajikistan”.

Practical sessions and separate sessions for participants on topics such as multimedia storytelling, SMM and data promotion and visualization were also conducted.

The event was concluded by the presentation of an expert in the field of internet security, as well as a summary of the workshop results.