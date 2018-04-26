Female journalist has been appointed deputy mayor of the Tajik northern city of Isfara. President has supported her candidacy for this position.

Ms. Madina Boboyon, 36, has replaced Ms.Taborakkhon Umarzoda, who was retired in connection with removal to Dushanbe.

Ms. Boboyon will be in charge of the social sector.

Prior to this, Ms. Boboyon had worked with the Preschool Department of the Ministry of Education and Science. In different years, she had worked with the TV Station in Isfara and TV Channel Safina.

Ms. Boboyon graduated from the Faculty of Tajik Philology at the Khujand State University.