Fines for traffic violations last year have reportedly reached nearly half a billion somoni in Tajikistan.

Addressing lawmakers, Frist Deputy Interior Minister, Abdurahmon Alamshozoda noted yesterday that the country’s public purse last year earned some 476 million somoni from fines for traffic violations.

Over the last year and the first quarter of this year, 1.5 million traffic violations have been registered in the country, Alamshozoda said.

According to him, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed across Dushanbe under the Safe City Project have registered more than 301,000 traffic violations over the report period.

Implementation of the Safe City Project has earned Tajikistan 30.4 million somoni over the last year and the first quarter of this year.

Recall, Tajik Ministry of Finance and China’s Export-Import Bank (China Exim Bank) signed a loan agreement on implementation of the Safe City Project in Beijing on May 20, 2013 and the Project was launched in Dushanbe on October 31, 2014. 870 CCTV cameras have been installed across Dushanbe for round-the-clock monitoring of movement at all important locations such as crossroads, streets and squares.

The total cost of the Project is 22 million USD, including a 20.9 million USD loan from China’s Exim Bank. The loan is reportedly repayable within twenty years due to fines that will be paid by traffic offenders.

China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd has installed the CCTV cameras in Dushanbe.

The CCTV cameras monitor the streets to prevent traffic violations and the number of traffic accidents has reportedly reduced in Dushanbe by 50 percent due to installation of these cameras.