Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov yesterday met in Beijing with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The meeting reportedly took place at the “Dushanbe” Hall of the SCO Secretariat.

In the course of the talks, the two discussed a broad range of issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

They reportedly once again confirmed interest of their countries in implementation of the CASA 1000 Project that will allow for the export of surplus hydroelectricity from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sirojiddin Aslov and Khawaja Muhammad Asif also exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues being of mutual interest.