Tajikistan is building Central Asia’s largest water park. The water park is being built by Safed-Dara Ltd at the Varzob Lake in the Varzob district and it is expected to be completed in August this year.

“The project is being implemented in cooperation with Turkey’s Polin Waterparks. It will be Central Asia’s largest water park,” Safed-Dara Ltd director Bahodour Ishoqov told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the water park will be divided “in several segments: children’s zone; relax zone; and active zone.”

“Besides, Tajikistan will build a wakeboarding park in cooperation with Estonia’s Wakeboard Solution. One part of the area will be allotted to Flyboarding,” Ishoqov added.

A Flyboard is a brand of hydroflighting device which supplies propulsion to drive the Flyboard into the air to perform a sport known as hydroflying. A Flyboard rider stands on a board connected by a long hose to a watercraft. Water is forced under pressure to a pair of boots with jet nozzles underneath which provide thrust for the rider to fly up to 15 meters in the air or to dive headlong through the water down to 2.5 meters.

Once completed, the water park will expand a list of ambitious projects implemented in Tajikistan. Earlier projects include what was briefly the world’s tallest flagpole, completed in 2011. Tajikistan also claims to have Central Asia’s largest library (completed in 2012), biggest museum (2013), largest teahouse (2014) and Central Asia’s largest national theater, which is still under construction.