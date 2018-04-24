Isfara Mayor Sijouddin Salomzoda has sharply criticized local officials and top managers of the city central bazaar for poor performance.

During a visit to local central bazaar at the end of last week, the mayor sharply criticized the bazaar top managers and vendors running shops at the bazaar for poor situation had emerged in the bazaar after its privatization.

The city central bazaar now has four owners, including Tojikmatlubot’s branch in Isfara, Iqbol Toshev, a spokesman for the Isfara administration told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the Isfara mayor’s office has recently received numerous complaints from local residents about the situation that emerged in the bazaar after its privatization.

Salomzoda reportedly also criticized local officials for poor state of roads in the city. The mayor ordered relevant municipal services to take adequate measures to removes existing shortcomings in the shortest time. He set tasks to ensure protection of the consume market and improve the bazaar territory, Toshev said.