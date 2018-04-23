A conference of representatives of business communities of Tajikistan’s Sughd province and Uzbekistan’s Samarqand region took place in the Uzbek city of Samarqand on April 21, according to Uzbek news website Nuz.uz.

Led by Sughd governor Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, the delegation of the Sughd province reportedly consisted of 46 entrepreneurs, 60 artistes, sportsmen and regional administrators.

An exhibition of goods manufactured by Samarqand and Sughd producers was held on the sidelines of the business forum, which resulted in signing of a number of cooperation agreements.

While in Samarqnad, Tajik entrepreneurs also visited a number of local enterprise and a nut plantation.