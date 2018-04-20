A specialized service company is expected to open centers in Tajikistan to accept Schengen visa applications. This system has reportedly proved its worth in many countries of the world and it will simplify the procedure of application for Schengen visa.

According to information posted on the website of the German Embassy in Dushanbe, VisaMetric will accept the Schengen visa applications.

VisaMetric is the visa application center, which has reportedly been approved by the relevant diplomatic missions.

Visa application centers will open on April 30 in Dushanbe and on May 7 in Khujand, the capital of the northern Sughd province.

The information on the German Embassy’s website notes that opening of the visa application centers will allow reducing the waiting time for applicants.

VisaMetric will officially accept Schengen applications for Germany on behalf of the diplomatic representations of the Federal Republic of Germany. Applications for the Schengen countries Belgium, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Portugal, Sweden and Spain are also accepted through the VisaMetric branches. The applications from these countries are then forwarded to the German Embassy in Dushanbe.