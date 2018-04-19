Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli) has endorsed a bill on amendments to the country’s law on state finances. The amendments, in particular, provide for setting up the Fund of Leader of Nation. The Fund will be replenished at the expense of the national budget and the money will begin to be transferred to it after President Emoali Rahmon who was given the title “Leader of the Nation” leaves the presidency

A regular sitting of the Majlisi Namoyandagon, presided over by its head, Shukurjon Zuhurov, took place on April 19.

Addressing lawmakers, the Minister of Justice, Rustam Shohmurod, noted that 0.2 percent of the national budget would be transferred to the Fund of Leader of the Nation annually.

This year, for example, it would 42 million somoni (equivalent to 4.6 million U.S. dollars).

The procedure of using the Fund resource will be determined by Leader of the National himself, the minister noted.

Shohmurod further added that the money will begin to be transferred to the Fund after the incumbent president demit office.

Recall, the Majlisi Namoyandagon endorsed the bill designating Rahmon the “Leader of the Nation” on December 9, 2015.

The bill titled “On Founder of Peace and Accord – Leader of the Nation” was worked out by a group of deputies of Majlisi Namoyandagon.

The law officially designates Rahmon “the founder of peace and national unity of Tajikistan” and states that he cannot be prosecuted for anything he has done while in office.

The law also determines powers of the Leader and stipulates that he will be provided with transport, dwelling and social benefits after leaving the presidency.

Besides, the law gives Rahmon the right to appeal to the nation and participate in important government events and address them after leaving the presidency.

A constitutional referendum that was held in Tajikistan on May 22, 2016 amended Article 65 to remove term limits on the President of Tajikistan. On a practical level, incumbent President Emomali Rahmon would be allowed to run for re-election indefinitely under the changes.