The fourteenth session of the Sughd local council (Majlis) took place in Khujand on April 18.

A source at the Sughd administration says the session endorsed the president’s decree of January 13 on appointment of Rajabboy Ahmadzoda as new governor of the province.

The Sughd legislature members also discussed issues related to renaming of a number of settlements in the province.

They reportedly supported the proposal to rename 32 villages and one jamoat in Konibodom, Istaravshan, Bobojon-Ghafourov and Jabbor-Rasoulov.