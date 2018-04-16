Tajikistan intends to adopt the National Tourism Development Strategy (Strategy) designed for the period up to 2030.

According to the Tourism Development Agency under the Government of Tajikistan, the Strategy has been worked out by a working group comprising representatives from relevant ministries and agencies as well as tourist companies.

The Strategy reportedly provides for improving service opportunities at airports and other border crossing points, studying the issues of rendering services to customers, visa processing and registration, and licensing in tourism and relevant industries.

Members of the working group also point to the necessity of introducing a single register of tourism services and methodology of evaluating the quality of tourism services, modernizing the tourism infrastructure and bringing it into compliance with international standards, providing environmental security, etc.