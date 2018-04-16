Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has signed a decree on the establishment of the Supervisory Board at the State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) Sokhtomoni Manzili Dastras (Affordable Housing Construction). The Supervisory Board will control protection of consumers’ rights and timely completion of construction projects in Dushanbe.

The Supervisory Board will be authorized to control the targeted use of funds allocated for the Affordable Housing Project and coordinate activities of all legal entities involved in implementation of this project, according to the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

First Deputy Dushanbe Mayor, Mahmadsaid Zuvaidzoda, has been appointed to head the Supervisory Board and its members include heads of relevant municipal services and shareholders of the Affordable Housing Project.

The Affordable Housing project was launched in Dushanbe in 2013 and was intended to begin settling needy people into new homes by September 2015. Construction work was serially delayed, however, creating much discontent among the homebuyers that had already put down deposits.