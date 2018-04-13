Kyrgyz President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Prince Karim Aga Khan in tete-a-tete format in Brussels on April 11 on the sidelines of his working visit to the institutions of the European Union, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belgium Asein Isayev told reporters on Thursday, according to AKIpress.

Kyrgyz leader reportedly expressed gratitude for the effective implementation by the Aga Khan Foundation of projects in the spheres of education, health, agriculture, small and medium business, and the banking sector of Kyrgyzstan.

He also noted the successful functioning of the first campus of the University of Central Asia in Naryn and the Aga Khan School in Osh, which has been providing quality education for 15 years.

He expressed hope that the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) would take an active part in the implementation of joint projects and programs in Kyrgyzstan.

Prince Karim Aga Khan noted that he is grateful to the authorities of Kyrgyzstan for their support and encouragement in the implementation of the foundation’s projects. He stressed the readiness to increase cooperation, noting that all the projects started would be continued.

His Highness the Aga Khan, the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), is the 49th hereditary Imam (Spiritual Leader) of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims. For His Highness the Aga Khan, one manifestation of his hereditary responsibilities has been a deep engagement with development for almost 60 years.

Since 2002, AKDN has been supporting the establishment of institutions and programs that help develop an economically dynamic, politically stable and intellectually and culturally vibrant Kyrgyz Republic. These include the main campus of the University of Central Asia in Naryn; the Osh School; the First MicroFinance Company, the Kyrgyz Investment Credit Bank, various initiatives supporting 310,000 people in the Osh and Naryn oblasts; and activities of the Aga Khan Music Initiative to support broad-based music and arts education.