According to the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), the official exchange rate of the Russian ruble against the somoni fell from 1:0.153 on April 9 to 1:0.1364 on April 12. It means that the Russian ruble has lost 10.5 percent of his value against the somoni over three days.

The Russian ruble fell against the dollar in morning trading in Moscow on Monday and dropped to its lowest point since 2016 after being shaken by U.S. sanctions and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatened missile strike on Syria.

U.S. sanctions imposed on April 6 barred U.S. citizens from doing business with numerous Russian businessmen, officials and companies, and froze any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdiction.

Russian markets have reportedly been spooked not only by the impact on sanctioned companies such as aluminum producer RusAl, but also by the prospect of further sanctions.

The Russian ruble depreciated 4.3 percent to 63.275 versus the dollar Monday morning.